Indian Rupee Depreciates Beyond 82

The Indian rupee continued to depreciate beyond the 82-mark on Tuesday.

The government released its Economic Survey 2023 ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2023 in the Parliament on Wednesday.

The local currency depreciated 52 paise to 82.02 as of 2:01 p.m. on Tuesday. Earlier, it had opened at 81.58 against the greenback.

The local currency had closed at 81.50 on Monday, according to Bloomberg data.

The rupee fell to these levels for the first time since January 10.

The budget is expected to boost funds for infrastructure, defense, and logistics, providing windfalls for related companies.