Indian Rupee Depreciates Beyond 82
The Indian Rupee weakened by 52 paise against the U.S. Dollar to 82.02 on Tuesday.
The Indian rupee continued to depreciate beyond the 82-mark on Tuesday.
The government released its Economic Survey 2023 ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2023 in the Parliament on Wednesday.
The local currency depreciated 52 paise to 82.02 as of 2:01 p.m. on Tuesday. Earlier, it had opened at 81.58 against the greenback.
The local currency had closed at 81.50 on Monday, according to Bloomberg data.
The rupee fell to these levels for the first time since January 10.
The budget is expected to boost funds for infrastructure, defense, and logistics, providing windfalls for related companies.
"The dollar-rupee pair is finding support around 81.35-81.10 levels, while resistance is placed around 81.85-82.05 levels," said Rahul Kalantri, vice president-commodities at Mehta Equities.
"We suggest closely watching the levels of 81.35-81.85 for taking fresh positions in the pair, either side breakout of the range could give further directions."