Indian Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee weakened against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.

The local currency depreciated 0.16%, or 13 paise, to 81.37 against the greenback at open, compared to Wednesday's close of 81.24.

During early trade, the rupee weakened 15 paise to 81.40 against the greenback.

"The U.S. dollar index rebounded from its seven month lows and ended the day with minor gains on hawkish comments from two Fed members," ICICI Direct said in its daily currency strategy note.