Indian Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar

26 Sep 2023, 3:57 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Close-up of a 500 rupee note. (Source:&nbsp;Ishant Mishra/Unsplash)</p></div>
Close-up of a 500 rupee note. (Source: Ishant Mishra/Unsplash)

The Indian rupee weakened against the U.S. dollar on Monday amid higher crude oil prices and a strong dollar.

The local rupee depreciated 9 paise to close at Rs 83.24 against the greenback after opening at Rs 83.18, according to Bloomberg data.

The rupee is expected to move towards the higher end of the consolidation range of Rs 82.80 to Rs 83.30 amid a strong dollar, according to ICICI Direct research.

"The optimism of bond index inclusion is likely to prevent the depreciation in the rupee," the brokerage said.

Reliance Securities expected the domestic currency to trade between Rs 82.70 and Rs 83.15 on Monday.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 78.22 points, or 0.12% lower, at 65,945.47 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 9.85 points, or 0.05%, lower at 19,664.70.

