Indian Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar
Indian rupee weakened 10 paise to open at 82.05 against the greenback on Friday.
The Indian rupee depreciated against the U.S. dollar on Friday following an overnight increase of the dollar and weak Asian peers. The local currency weakened 10 paise to open at 82.05 against the greenback on Friday. It closed at 81.95 on Thursday.
Rupee may trade in Rs 81.8000-82.1000 range against the greenback on Friday, according to Reliance Securities.
Most Asian peers, including the offshore Yuan, started the day off on a weaker note due to broad risk aversion, the brokerage said. "However, foreign fund inflows into the domestic markets and hawkish RBI minutes could cap weakness of the local unit," it said.
