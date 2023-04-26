ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar
The local currency weakened by 4 paise to open at 81.96 against the greenback on Wednesday.
Indian rupee weakened against the U.S. dollar amid risk aversion.The local currency weakened by 4 paise to open at 81.96 against the greenback on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.It closed at 81.92 on Tuesday.
Reliance Securities Ltd. said that the recovery of the dollar could cap gains. However most Asian peers have started with gains and could cap losses, it added.
"Supports for the USDINR spot pair are at 81.8000 and 81.6500, resistances are at 82.0700 and 82.2000," the brokerage said.
The local unit could be range bound ahead of key data this week as traders will wait for fresh cues before making substantial bets, Reliance Securities added.
