Indian Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar

Reliance Securities Ltd. said that the recovery of the dollar could cap gains. However most Asian peers have started with gains and could cap losses, it added.

"Supports for the USDINR spot pair are at 81.8000 and 81.6500, resistances are at 82.0700 and 82.2000," the brokerage said.

The local unit could be range bound ahead of key data this week as traders will wait for fresh cues before making substantial bets, Reliance Securities added.