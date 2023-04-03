Indian Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar

"A rise in oil prices directly affects the Indian economy, and a 10% hike in oil prices leads to an increase in India’s current account deficit by 0.3% to 0.5% of GDP," said Reliance Securities.

The weak start of Asian and emerging market currencies too weighed on sentiment, the brokerage said. In addition, Reserve Bank of India's policy decision on Thursday and the U.S. jobs report on Friday will act as "key triggers", according to the brokerage.

"Supports for the dollar-rupee spot pair are around 82.08 and 82.00, while the resistances are around 82.55 and 82.70," it said.