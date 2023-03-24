Indian Rupee Turns Volatile Against The U.S. Dollar

Indian rupee turned volatile swinging between gains and losses against the U.S. dollar on Friday.

The local currency opened at 82.30, weakening 4 paise against the greenback on Friday. It closed at 82.26 on Thursday.

However, it quickly reversed and appreciated to 82.23 by 9:10 a.m. before weakening again.

As of 9:55 a.m., the rupee was trading at 82.24 against the greenback.