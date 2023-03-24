ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Rupee Turns Volatile Against The U.S. Dollar
At 9:55 a.m., the rupee was trading 2 paise strong against the greenback at 82.24.
Indian rupee turned volatile swinging between gains and losses against the U.S. dollar on Friday. The local currency opened at 82.30, weakening 4 paise against the greenback on Friday. It closed at 82.26 on Thursday.However, it quickly reversed and appreciated to 82.23 by 9:10 a.m. before weakening again. As of 9:55 a.m., the rupee was trading at 82.24 against the greenback.
The dollar-rupee pair is facing steep resistance around 82.55-82.85 zone while support is placed at 82.10-81.85, according to Rahul Kalantri, vice president of commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.
Kalantri expects that fresh selling in the pair could rise around 82.55-82.70 with a stop loss at 82.95 for the target of 82.18-82.00.
