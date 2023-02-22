Indian Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar

Indian Rupee depreciated against the U.S. Dollar on Wednesday following an overnight jump in U.S. yields and dollar on bets of more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The local currency opened flat at 82.80 against the greenback, before it depreciated by 2 paise to 82.82 as of 10:15 a.m., according to Bloomberg data.

On Tuesday, the Rupee had weakened 7 paise to close at 82.80.