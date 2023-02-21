Indian Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar

"Supports for the dollar-rupee spot pair are at 82.55, 82.45, and 82.30, resistances are at 82.80, 82.95, and 83.05," Reliance Securities said.

The Asian peers have started mixed as most markets seek fresh direction, the brokerage said. Hence, domestically, the rupee could remain extremely range-bound over the next two to three sessions, it said.