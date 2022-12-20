Indian Rupee Volatile Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee turned volatile against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.

In early trade, the rupee swung between gains and losses. The local currency fluctuated between 82.66 and 82.74.

At 9:35 a.m., the rupee traded about 0.02% lower at 82.72.

"The U.S. dollar resumed its slide yesterday as market participants anticipate that the central bank has limited room to continue its interest rate hikes. Meanwhile, risk aversion in domestic markets and a surge in U.S. treasury yields prevented a sharp fall in the dollar. Market sentiments were hurt on recessionary fears and on concerns over a surge in Covid-19 cases in China," ICICI Direct said in a note.