Indian Rupee Reverses Gains, Depreciates Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee depreciated after swinging between gains and losses against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.

The local currency opened at 81.57, appreciating by nine paise. It closed at 81.66 on Monday.

Intraday, the rupee appreciated to 81.56 only to pare gains and slip into losses of 8 paise to 81.74.

It ended the day at 81.72, 0.07% lower.

The rupee had hit a record low of 83.29 on Oct. 20.