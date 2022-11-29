ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Rupee Reverses Gains, Depreciates Against The U.S. Dollar

Intraday, the rupee appreciated to 81.56 only to pare gains and slip into losses of 8 paise to 81.74.
Save
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian rupee notes.&nbsp;(Source: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
Indian rupee notes. (Source: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)
ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian rupee depreciated after swinging between gains and losses against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.

The local currency opened at 81.57, appreciating by nine paise. It closed at 81.66 on Monday.

Intraday, the rupee appreciated to 81.56 only to pare gains and slip into losses of 8 paise to 81.74.

It ended the day at 81.72, 0.07% lower.

The rupee had hit a record low of 83.29 on Oct. 20.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime

ABOUT THE AUTHOR(S)

Rishabh Bhatnagar
Rishabh covers markets and business news for BQ Prime. Among his responsibilities is to be the first responder to breaking news. H... more
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT