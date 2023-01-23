Indian Rupee Strengthens Below 81 Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee appreciated against the U.S. dollar to strengthen below 81 against the dollar.

The local currency strengthened by 19 paise to 80.97 at open on Monday. It appreciated past 81 for the first time since Dec. 1.

The currency gained as much as 0.3% to 80.88 in early trade.

"The U.S. dollar index failed to recover from its seven month low and closed below the 102 mark as a weaker set of economic numbers triggered fears of a recession in the U.S. economy. Further, weakness in U.S. existing home sales, which marked an eleventh straight month of decline, added downward pressure on the dollar," ICICIDirect said in a daily currency strategy note.