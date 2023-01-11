ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Rupee Strengthens Against U.S. Dollar For Third Day

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Close view of Indian currency banknotes, rupee arranged for photograph. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, for the third straight session.

The local currency opened at 81.77 against the greenback, strengthening seven paise against Tuesday's close of 81.79.

In early trade, the Indian currency strengthened as much as 0.22%, or 18 paise, to 81.60.

