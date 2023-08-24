Indian Rupee Strengthens Against U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened firm against the U.S dollar on Thursday as the greenback showed weakness.

The local currency strengthened 21 paise to open at Rs 82.47 against the U.S dollar, the strongest open since Aug 2 when it opened at Rs 82.37.

On Wednesday, the rupee strengthened 25 paise to close at Rs 82.68. It strengthened the most in a single day since June 14 when the rupee appreciated 27 paise at close, according to the Bloomberg data.

"Rupee appreciated yesterday (Wednesday), posting its biggest one-day gain in more than two months likely due to dollar inflows into equity markets," according to an ICICI Direct Research note.

"Dollar is showing weakness as disappointing economic data from US bolstered expectations that the Fed will pause its rate hike campaign and dragged down US treasury yields ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium," it said. "Further, rupee may gain strength on softening crude oil prices."