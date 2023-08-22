Indian Rupee Strengthens Against U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened firm against the U.S dollar on Tuesday due to the greenback's weakness.

The local currency strengthened four paise to open at Rs 83.07 against the U.S dollar. It had closed at Rs 83.11 against the U.S. dollar on Monday, according to the Bloomberg data.

Reliance securities expected the rupee could open around in the range of 83.05 to 83.06 against the U.S. dollar compared with 83.1075 in the previous session. The range for the session is 82.95 to 83.22, according to the brokerage.