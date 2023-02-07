Indian Rupee Strengthens Against U.S. Dollar
The local currency appreciated by 10 paise to 82.64 at open.
The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.
The local currency appreciated by 10 paise to 82.64 at open. As of 11:27 a.m., it was trading at Rs 82.67, according to Bloomberg.
Rupee weakened over 1% to Rs 82.74 at close on Monday.
"The Indian rupee could flatten this Tuesday morning as investors could remain cautious ahead of the RBI’s monetary policy decision on Wednesday," Reliancesmartmoney.com said in a note. The brokerage said that the support levels for the pair are at 82.50 and 82.36, with resistances at 82.85 and 82.94. The pair could remain within the levels this Tuesday, it added.
"If the pair sustains above 82.70 levels, it could gain further strength towards 83.05–83.30; support is placed at 82.55-82.22," said Rahul Kalantri, vice president of commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd.