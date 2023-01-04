ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Rupee Strengthens Against U.S. Dollar
The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.The local currency opened at 82.83 against the U.S. dollar, appreciating 5 paise against Monday's close of 82.74. In early trade, it strengthened as much as 0.1%, or 7 paise, to 82.81 apiece, according to Bloomberg data.As of 10:15 a.m., the rupee traded 0.06% higher at 82.84.
