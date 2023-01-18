Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar In Volatile Session

The Indian rupee appreciated against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday amid choppy trade.

The local currency strengthened 0.1%, or 7 paise, to 81.70 against the greenback at open, compared to Tuesday's close of 81.77.

In early trade, however, the rupee weakened 6 paise to 81.83 against the greenback before giving up losses and strengthening again.

As of 10:40 a.m., the rupee appreciated 0.04%, or 3 paise, to 81.73.

"The U.S. dollar gained a bit to settle above the 102.30 mark on Tuesday ahead of the BOJ’s monetary policy. The expectation of a bigger-sized rate hike from the U.S. has vanished after last week’s softer inflation number, which has restricted the dollar from breaching 102.70 level," ICICIDirect.com said in a daily currency strategy note.