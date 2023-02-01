Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar Ahead Of Budget 2023

The Indian rupee appreciated against the U.S. dollar ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2023.

The local currency strengthened by 14 paise to 81.78. It closed at 81.92 on Tuesday.

"The rupee is likely to appreciate today amid weakness in the dollar and optimistic global market sentiments," according to ICICI Direct report.

"Meanwhile, investors will brace for U.S. FOMC policy meeting and the Union Budget. dollar-rupee is likely to break the key support level of 81.95 to start trading in a downward trend towards the level of 81.80".