Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee strengthened by 14 paise to 82.69 at open against the greenback on Monday.
The Indian rupee appreciated against the U.S. dollar on Monday, tracking gains among its Asian peers.
The local currency strengthened by 14 paise to 82.69 at open against the greenback, according to Bloomberg data. It closed 82.83 on Friday.
"A fall in the crude oil prices and slightly better risk appetite on Monday morning could also lift sentiments," said Reliance Securities Ltd in a note. "Supports for the dollar-rupee spot pair are at 82.50 and 82.40, resistances are at 82.88 and 83.00," it said.
"We have suggested buying in the pair last week around 82.50 with a stop loss of 82.30 for the target of 82.85 and the given target is already achieved," said Rahul Kalantri, vice president of commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd.
Kalantri suggested closely watching the range of 82.55-83.10 in today’s session and added that either side breakout of the range could give further directions.