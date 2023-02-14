ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

The local currency strengthened by 13 paise against the greenback on Tuesday to 82.60 at open, according to data on Bloomberg.It closed at 82.73 on Monday.

It closed at 82.73 on Monday.
"Supports for the USD-INR spot pair are at 82.6400, 82.5600, and 82.4900, resistances are at 82.7800, 82.8500, and 82.9300, and the pair could remain within the levels this Tuesday," Reliancesmartmoney.com said in a note.
According to Rahul Kalantri, vice president of commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd., the support zone for the pair is at 82.45-82.20 and resistance is at 82.88-83.20. "We suggest closely watching the levels of 82.45-82.88 for taking fresh positions in the pair in today’s session, either side breakout of the range could give further directions."
