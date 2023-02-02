Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.

The local currency opened 12 paise stronger against the greenback at 81.81. It had closed at 81.93 on Wednesday, ahead of the Union Budget presentation.

In early trade, the rupee appreciated as much as 0.21% or 17 paise to 81.76, according to Bloomberg data.

"The U.S. dollar index extended losses on Wednesday and fell to a nine-month low after Federal Reserve raised interest rate by 25 bps in line with market expectations," ICICI Direct said in a currency note.

"The Fed chairman Jerome Powell also spoke of making progress in bringing down inflation pressures. Further, the dollar was pressurised by a sharp drop in U.S. 10-year’s treasury yields."