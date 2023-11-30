Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee strengthened two paise to open at Rs 83.31 against the U.S dollar.
Indian rupee opened stronger against the U.S dollar on Thursday after an overnight slump in the U.S. Treasury Yields.
The local currency strengthened two paise to open at Rs 83.31 against the greenback on Thursday. It closed at Rs 83.33 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.
Reliance Securities expects the range for the session between 83.2200 and 83.3800.
Here's What Analyst Have To Say
'Traders Remain Cautious'
Kunal Sodhani, vice president, Shinhan Bank
"The US Dollar staged a modest rebound backed by stronger growth numbers but continues to face pressure. Bets for a series of rate cuts by the Fed in 2024 undermines the USD. Traders remain cautious and look to the US PCE Price Index before positioning for a firm direction. For USDINR, 83.25 acts as a support while 83.45 a resistance."
'Range Trading Remains Intact'
Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities said.
"The rupee's pattern of range trading remains intact, with levels between 83.20-83.45."