Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Friday.

The local currency appreciated 0.15%, or 12 paise, to 81.24 against the greenback at open, compared to Thursday's close of 81.36.

At 11:30 a.m., the rupee had strengthened 0.29%, or 24 paise, to 81.12, before trading at 81.21.

"The U.S. dollar index continued to trade near its seven-month low at 102 as a weaker set of economic numbers increased the fears of a recession in the U.S. economy. The data released on Thursday indicates the weakness in the housing sector," ICICI Direct said in its daily currency strategy note.