Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Friday for the second day in a row.

The local currency opened at 82.78, appreciating 3 paise against the greenback from Wednesday's close.

In early trade, the rupee gained 0.13%, or 11 paise, to 82.70 apiece, according to Bloomberg data.

"The U.S. dollar slipped yesterday amid a rise in risk appetite in global markets and a decline in U.S. treasury yields," said ICICI Direct in its daily currency report. "Further, the dollar fell on disappointing economic data, with U.S. jobless claims increasing by 9,000 to 2,25,000 last week, while continuing claims have drifted higher since early October."