ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
The local currency strengthened 2 paise to open at 83.22 against the greenback, after closing at Rs 83.24 on Tuesday.
The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The local currency strengthened 2 paise to open at 83.22 against the greenback after closing at Rs 83.24 on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg data.Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open flat to marginally weaker on Wednesday as rising crude prices and elevated U.S. Treasury yields mounted pressure on the local unit.The domestic currency may trade between Rs 83....
The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.
The local currency strengthened 2 paise to open at 83.22 against the greenback after closing at Rs 83.24 on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg data.
Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open flat to marginally weaker on Wednesday as rising crude prices and elevated U.S. Treasury yields mounted pressure on the local unit.
The domestic currency may trade between Rs 83.10 and Rs 83.35 on Wednesday, according to Reliance Securities.
"RBI could be present to curb excess volatility and could cap losses for the rupee this Wednesday," it said.
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT