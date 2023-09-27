Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.

The local currency strengthened 2 paise to open at 83.22 against the greenback after closing at Rs 83.24 on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open flat to marginally weaker on Wednesday as rising crude prices and elevated U.S. Treasury yields mounted pressure on the local unit.

The domestic currency may trade between Rs 83.10 and Rs 83.35 on Wednesday, according to Reliance Securities.

"RBI could be present to curb excess volatility and could cap losses for the rupee this Wednesday," it said.