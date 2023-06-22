ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
The Indian rupee appreciated against the U.S. dollar on Thursday owing to an overnight fall in the greenback. The local currency strengthened 9 paise to open at 81.95 against the greenback on Thursday. It closed at 82.04 on Wednesday.
The rupee may trade between Rs 81.8000 and Rs 82.2200, according to Reliance Securities Ltd. "The local unit will remain range-bound in anticipation of the minutes of Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Commitee's meeting, scheduled to be published today," the brokerage said in a note.
However, the small gain in Asian currencies may aid sentiments, it said.
