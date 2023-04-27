ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee appreciated 6 paise to open at 81.71 against the greenback on Thursday.
Indian rupee appreciated against the U.S. dollar on Thursday tracking a weak dollar. The local currency appreciated 6 paise to open at 81.71 against the greenback on Thursday, according to Bloomberg.It closed at 81.77 on Wednesday.
"Possible flows, the absence of RBI, and stronger equity markets could aid the local unit," said Reliance Securities Ltd. The brokerage pointed out that most Asian peers have started mixed as investors await cues from data on the future prospect of Fed rates.
"Supports for the dollar-rupee spot pair are at 81.5400 and 81.4900, resistances are at 81.9500 and 82.1400," it said.
