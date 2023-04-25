ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee appreciated 4 paise to open at 81.87 against the greenback on Tuesday.
The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as the greenback declined amid a fall in U.S. yields.The local currency appreciated 4 paise to open at 81.87 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg. It closed at 81.91 on Monday.
"Dollar offers by foreign banks, likely related to their custodial clients (inflows into local stocks), could continue to help the local unit," said Reliance Securities Ltd.
However, the Asian peers were weaker this Tuesday, morning and could cap gains in the local currency, the brokerage said.
"Supports for the dollar-rupee spot pair are at 81.7500 and 81.6000, resistances are at 82.0500 and 82.2000," it said.
