Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

"Dollar offers by foreign banks, likely related to their custodial clients (inflows into local stocks), could continue to help the local unit," said Reliance Securities Ltd.

However, the Asian peers were weaker this Tuesday, morning and could cap gains in the local currency, the brokerage said.

"Supports for the dollar-rupee spot pair are at 81.7500 and 81.6000, resistances are at 82.0500 and 82.2000," it said.