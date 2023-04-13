ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee appreciated 10 paise to open at 81.99 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.
The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, tracking an easing greenback after U.S. inflation moderated further, raising hopes the Fed may stop hiking rates after a possible increase in May.The local currency appreciated 10 paise to open at 81.99 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg. It closed at 82.09 on Wednesday.
"Supports for the dollar-rupee spot pair are at 81.7850 and 81.6600, while resistances are seen at 82.1175 and 82.1575," said Reliance Securities Ltd.
"Most Asian currencies have started stronger against the greenback and a strong non-deliverable forward market will continue to aid sentiments," the brokerage said.
Swastika Mukhopadhyay
