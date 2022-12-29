Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, snapping a two-day losing streak.

The local currency opened at 82.81, appreciating 5 paise against the greenback from Wednesday's close.

In early trade, the rupee gained 0.1%, or 7 paise, to 82.79 apiece, according to Bloomberg data.

"Sharp upside in the U.S. dollar was capped on the back of disappointing economic data from the country," said ICICI Direct in its daily currency report. "We suggest closely watching the levels of 82.55-83.10 for taking fresh positions in the [dollar-rupee] pair; either side breakout of the range could give further directions."