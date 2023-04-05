Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, tracking the slump in the dollar index as weak economic data from the U.S. built hopes of fewer rate hikes by the Fed.

The local currency appreciated 26 paise to open at 82.07 against the greenback. It closed at 82.33 on Monday.

As of 10:59 a.m., rupee was trading at 82.19 against the greenback.