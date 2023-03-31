Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

BQPrimeMarketsIndian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee strengthened 22 paise to open at 82.12 against the U.S. dollar on Friday.
31 Mar 2023, 9:28 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Close view of counting Indian rupee bank notes. (Photo: Usha Kunji/BQ Prime)</p></div>
Close view of counting Indian rupee bank notes. (Photo: Usha Kunji/BQ Prime)
The Indian rupee appreciated against the U.S. dollar on Friday as risk appetite improved due to receding concerns over the U.S. banking sector. This led to lower demand for safe-haven currencies like the U.S. dollar.

The local currency strengthened 22 paise to open at 82.12 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg. It closed at 82.34 on Wednesday.

As of 9:47 a.m., the rupee was trading at 82.15, appreciating 19 paise from Wednesday's close.

"Supports for the dollar-rupee spot pair are seen around 81.94 and 81.82, while the resistances are around 82.22 and 82.40," said Reliance Securities Ltd.

The Asian and emerging market peers have also opened marginally firmer, aiding sentiment, the brokerage said. However, month-end dollar demand from corporates and oil importers would limit the gains in the local currency, it said.

