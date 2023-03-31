Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee appreciated against the U.S. dollar on Friday as risk appetite improved due to receding concerns over the U.S. banking sector. This led to lower demand for safe-haven currencies like the U.S. dollar.

The local currency strengthened 22 paise to open at 82.12 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg. It closed at 82.34 on Wednesday.

As of 9:47 a.m., the rupee was trading at 82.15, appreciating 19 paise from Wednesday's close.