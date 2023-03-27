Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

"Asian and emerging market peers have started weaker this Monday morning and will weigh on sentiments. In addition, a month-end dollar demand from corporates and oilers will also weigh on the local unit," Reliance Securities said.

The rupee will also take cues from any developments in the global banking crisis, and the market is still wary of further escalation of the banking crisis and unsure about inflation and rates.

Meanwhile, bets on a Federal Reserve pause could cap weakness, it said.

"Supports for the USDINR spot pair are at 82.30 and 82.10, resistances are at 82.65 and 82.75," the brokerage said.