Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as risk appetite improved after the Federal Reserve said that interest rates would rise more slowly than expected in 2023.The local currency opened at 82.40, appreciating 27 paise against the greenback on Thursday. It closed at 82.67 on Tuesday.At 9:46 a.m., the rupee was trading at 82.33.
"The local unit could also track gains in the NDF markets which tested a high of 82.31 this Thursday morning," said Reliance Securities Ltd. In addition, Asian and emerging markets peers have started stronger this Thursday morning, the brokerage said.
"Supports for the dollar-rupee spot pair are at 82.40 and 82.30, resistances are at 82.70 and 82.80," it said.
Swastika Mukhopadhyay
