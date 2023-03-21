Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as the greenback remained under pressure amid speculation of a possible dovish U.S. Fed at the upcoming policy meeting this week.

The local currency opened at 82.54, appreciating 10 paise against the greenback. It closed at 82.64 on Monday.

"The U.S. dollar is expected to remain under pressure amid speculation that the Fed may dial back its quantitative tightening program," ICICI Direct Research said in a note.

"The dollar-rupee is hovering in the band of 82.40 to 82.90. It is expected to breach the lower band of the consolidation and decline towards the next key support at 82.10. Only a move above 82.90 would change the direction", the note said.