BQPrimeMarketsIndian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

Rupee opened at 82.50, strengthening 5 paise against the U.S. dollar on Monday.
BQPrime
20 Mar 2023, 9:12 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian 500 rupees notes.&nbsp;(Photo: BQ Prime)</p></div>
Indian 500 rupees notes. (Photo: BQ Prime)
ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian rupee appreciated against the U.S. dollar on Monday as risk appetite improved following the UBS-Credit Suisse deal.

The local currency opened at 82.50, strengthening 5 paise against the greenback on Monday. It closed at 82.55 on Friday.

"The local unit could also track gains in the NDF market, which tested a high of 82.37 this Monday morning. In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar started flat to marginally stronger early morning during Asian trade," Reliance Securities said in a note.

"Over the weekend, the U.S. Fed, ECB, BoE, SNB, BoC and BoJ announced joint action to enhance market liquidity. The euro and the pound were trading with small gains, while the yen weakened on Monday morning," the note said. "However, investors remain cautious as it is difficult to say the global banking crisis is over with the US Fed's policy meeting due later this week."

ALSO READ

UBS To Buy Credit Suisse For $3.2 Billion

Opinion
UBS To Buy Credit Suisse For $3.2 Billion
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime

WRITTEN BY

author-name
Anjali Rai
Anjali Rai covers markets and business news at BQ Prime...more
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT