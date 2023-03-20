Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee appreciated against the U.S. dollar on Monday as risk appetite improved following the UBS-Credit Suisse deal.

The local currency opened at 82.50, strengthening 5 paise against the greenback on Monday. It closed at 82.55 on Friday.

"The local unit could also track gains in the NDF market, which tested a high of 82.37 this Monday morning. In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar started flat to marginally stronger early morning during Asian trade," Reliance Securities said in a note.

"Over the weekend, the U.S. Fed, ECB, BoE, SNB, BoC and BoJ announced joint action to enhance market liquidity. The euro and the pound were trading with small gains, while the yen weakened on Monday morning," the note said. "However, investors remain cautious as it is difficult to say the global banking crisis is over with the US Fed's policy meeting due later this week."