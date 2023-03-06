Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee strengthened against the greenback on Monday, aided by the pullback in the dollar index and U.S. yields amid an improved risk sentiment.

The local currency appreciated 17 paise to open at 81.80 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg. It close at 81.97 on Friday, the strongest in a month since Feb. 3.

At 9:52 a.m., rupee was trading at 81.82 against the U.S. dollar.