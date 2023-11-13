Indian Rupee Strengthened Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar on Monday.

The local currency strengthens three paise to open at Rs Rs 83.31 against the U.S. dollar on Monday. It ended at fresh record closing low of Rs 83.34 against the U.S dollar on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.

However, given the sudden volatility in the forex market on Friday, the Reserve Bank of India has sought an explanation from an electronic trading platform regarding a sudden system outage that resulted in sudden sharp volatility in the currency markets.