Indian Rupee Strengthen Against The U.S. Dollar

Track the latest rupee updates here.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian 500 Rupees notes. (Source: BQ Prime)</p></div>
The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Friday, appreciating for the fifth straight session.

The local currency opened at 81.27 against the greenback, strengthening 28 paise or 0.34% against Thursday's close of 81.55.

At 11:30 a.m., the rupee traded 0.17%, or 14 paise, strong at 81.41.

