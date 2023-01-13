ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Rupee Strengthen Against The U.S. Dollar
Track the latest rupee updates here.
The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Friday, appreciating for the fifth straight session.The local currency opened at 81.27 against the greenback, strengthening 28 paise or 0.34% against Thursday's close of 81.55.At 11:30 a.m., the rupee traded 0.17%, or 14 paise, strong at 81.41.
