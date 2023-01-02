Indian Rupee Starts 2023 By Strengthening Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar, for the third day in a row on Monday.

The local currency opened at 82.66, appreciating 7 paise against the greenback from Friday's close.

In early trade, the rupee gained as much as 0.2%, or 17 paise, to 82.56 apiece, according to Bloomberg data.

"The U.S. dollar declined further on Friday amid expectations that the U.S. Fed will slow the pace of interest rate hikes," said ICICI Direct in its daily currency report.