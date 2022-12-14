Indian Rupee Snaps Two-Day Losing Streak Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee appreciated against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, snapping a two-day losing streak.

The local currency gained 20 paisas to 82.60 at the open against the greenback. It closed at 82.80 on Tuesday.

Intraday, the rupee gained as much as 0.25% to 82.59.

"The US dollar slipped yesterday on the back of a decline in US treasury yields and a rise in risk appetite in global markets. Yields tumbled after CPI data from the US showed inflation eased in November, reinforcing expectations that the Fed will slow down the pace of rate hikes. US CPI increased by 7.1% in November 2022 compared to 7.7% in October 2022," ICICI Securities said in a note.