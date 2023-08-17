Indian Rupee Opens Weaker Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened weaker against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as the strength of the foreign unit and the benchmark bond yields continued to weigh on investor sentiments.

The domestic currency depreciated 4 paise to open at Rs 83 against the U.S. dollar. The rupee had closed at 82.96 on Monday.

The forex market was shut on Aug. 15 on account of Independence Day and on Aug. 16 for the Parsi New Year.

Most Asian peers were marginally weaker, while the strength of the dollar and the benchmark bond yields will continue to weigh on sentiments, said Reliance Securities in a note today.

However, further depreciation of the rupee might get capped on likely RBI’s intervention, the note said.