Indian Rupee Opens Weaker Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened weaker against the U.S. dollar, tracking the strong rebound in the greenback following better-than-expected U.S. GDP numbers.

The local currency weakened 30 paise to open at Rs 82.24 against the U.S. dollar on Friday, this is the weakest open since July 12.

It closed at 81.94 on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open around Rs 82.2200–82.2500 against the U.S. dollar. The trading range for the day is between Rs 81.8000 and 82.4500, the brokerage said.

"Offshore markets are indicting a weak opening, but after opening weaker, we can expect the USDINR pair to run into good offers", it said in a note.