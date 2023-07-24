Indian Rupee Opens Weaker Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened weaker against the U.S. dollar on Monday, tracking the overnight rally in the greenback on the back of an uptick in near maturity U.S. yields.

The local currency depreciated four paise to open at Rs 82 against the U.S. dollar on Monday. It closed at 81.96 on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.

"Dollar/rupee is expected to consolidate near the Rs 82.00 level ahead of the key FOMC meeting due this week. The rebound in the dollar index could limit the downside in the pair," ICICI Direct Research said in a pre-market note. "A forecast of weaker manufacturing numbers from the U.S. could limit the upside momentum in the dollar."

"Dollar/rupee is likely to remain in the sideways Rs 81.90-82.20 range on Monday. A move outside the range could bring more clarity to the trend. Below Rs 81.90, the pair would slide towards Rs 81.70. Similarly, a move above Rs 82.20 would raise the pair towards Rs 82.30," the brokerage said.