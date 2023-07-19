Indian Rupee Opens Weak Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened weak against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday due to a rise in crude oil prices.

The local currency depreciated eight paise to open at Rs 82.11 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. It closed at 82.03 on Tuesday, according to the Bloomberg data.

A rise in crude oil prices could limit the appreciation of the rupee, according to ICICI Securities pre-market note.

"Dollar/rupee is likely to consolidate in a narrower range of Rs 81.90-82.25 today. Only a move outside of the range would bring more clarity in the direction. Above Rs 82.25 it would rise towards Rs 82.40. On the other hand a move below Rs 81.90 would weaken towards Rs 81.80," the brokerage said.