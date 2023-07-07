Indian Rupee Opens Weak Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened weak against the U.S. dollar on expectation of another rate hike following a resilient labour market in the world's largest economy.

The local currency depreciated 14 paise to open at 82.64 against the U.S. dollar on Friday.

The domestic unit closed at 82.50 against the greenback on Thursday.

The dollar index fell slightly on Thursday despite data indicating a resilient labour market in the U.S., bolstering arguments in favour of another policy rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.