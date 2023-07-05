ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Rupee Opens Weak Against The U.S Dollar
Rupee weakened four paise to open at 82.06.
The Indian rupee opened weak against the U.S. dollar.
The local currency weakened four paise to open at Rs 82.06 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. It closed at Rs 82.02 on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg data.
The rupee is likely to trade in the Rs 81.8000–82.1500 range for the day, according to Reliance Securities.
"From an intraday perspective, the Indian Rupee could open flat this Wednesday morning as investors will look to further cues from FOMC meeting minutes," the brokerage said in a pre-market report.
