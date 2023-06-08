Indian Rupee Opens Weak Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened weak against the U.S. dollar ahead of the Reserve Bank of India MPC policy meet.

The local currency depreciated 3 paise to open at 82.58. It closed at 82.55 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.

"The rupee is likely to remain under pressure ahead of key RBI policy due today, where the central bank is likely to keep rates unchanged. However, rising probability of no hike in June and expectation of disappointing weekly jobless claims data from the US could hurt the dollar", ICICI Direct Research said in a report

"US$INR is expected to face a hurdle near 82.80 and move back towards 82.40. Only a close below 82.40 would weaken the pair towards 82.20", the note said.