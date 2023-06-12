Indian Rupee Opens Stronger Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee strengthened about 2 paise to open at Rs 82.44 against the U.S dollar on Monday.

The local currency had closed at Rs 82.46 to the greenback on Friday, according to Cogencis.

"The rupee is likely to hold its ground amid softening of crude oil prices and strong FII inflows into the domestic market. Meanwhile, investors will keep an close eye on inflation data from India after central bank kept its rates steady last week and CPI data from U.S. ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate decision," ICICI Direct Research said in a note.

"US$INR is expected to face a hurdle near 82.70 and move back towards 82.30. Only a close below 82.30 would weaken the pair towards 82.10," the note said.